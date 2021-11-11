Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.96

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Camden National alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $761.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.