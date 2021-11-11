Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

