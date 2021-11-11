Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.
LSI Industries stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
