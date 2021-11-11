Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.61.

GOOS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

