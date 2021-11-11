Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

TSE GOOS opened at C$59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.68. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

