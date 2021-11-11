Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 412 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.14 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

