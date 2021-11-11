Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 191.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 391,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.