Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 82.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

