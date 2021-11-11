Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

