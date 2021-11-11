Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of AGIO opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

