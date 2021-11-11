Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,652 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

