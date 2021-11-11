Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$53.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$25.81 and a 1-year high of C$55.19. The company has a market cap of C$62.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
