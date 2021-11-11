Cano Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cano Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CANO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.