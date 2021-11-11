Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.56. Canoo shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 72,069 shares.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

