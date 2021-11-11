Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $21.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.69.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 165.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

