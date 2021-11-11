Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.25

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 56963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

