Capital Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,515. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.