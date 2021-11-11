Capital Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,515. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.