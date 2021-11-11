Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSFFF. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CSFFF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 35,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,791. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

