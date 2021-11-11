Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 550,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,537. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

