CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.49 on Thursday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

