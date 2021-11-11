CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 10146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.