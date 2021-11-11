CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

