Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
