Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 649,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,161. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $180.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 486.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

