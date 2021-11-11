Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CSPR stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

