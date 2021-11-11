Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,908 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.