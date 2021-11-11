Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.36) EPS.

ATXS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,875. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

