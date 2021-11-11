Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38).

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

