Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.