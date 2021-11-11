Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,910,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.