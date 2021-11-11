Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

