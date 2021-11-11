Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.74. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.52 million, a P/E ratio of -384.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
