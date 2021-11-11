Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.74. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.52 million, a P/E ratio of -384.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 159.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.