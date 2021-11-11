Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 3507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.