Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,893. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.