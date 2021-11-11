Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas M. Hagerty Sells 20,978 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDAY opened at $119.02 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -212.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.