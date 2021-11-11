CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. CGI has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

