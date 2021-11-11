ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Sells $1,317,401.25 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ChampionX by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChampionX by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

