ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Sells $1,317,401.25 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CHX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ChampionX by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChampionX by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
