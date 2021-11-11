Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Universal worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

