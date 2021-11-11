Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,171 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 46.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.