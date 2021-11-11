Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.