Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Energizer worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 17.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Energizer by 150.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Energizer by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE ENR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 302.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

