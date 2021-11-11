Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 113,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

