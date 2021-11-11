Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 280,441 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,908,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $458,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.