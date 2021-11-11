ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.
NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.
In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
