ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.