Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $137.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

