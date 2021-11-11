Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

