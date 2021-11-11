China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CAAS stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
