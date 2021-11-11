China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAAS stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 3,918.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

