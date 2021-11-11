Chris Isford Sells 11,500 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.95. The company has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. Air Canada has a one year low of C$18.49 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AC shares. National Bankshares raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.