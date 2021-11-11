Christopher T. Young Sells 46,316 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVC stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $717.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

