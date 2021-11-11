Christopher Winters Sells 4,005 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APPN stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

