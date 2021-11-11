Chromia (CHR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Billion

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $474.79 million and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

